Cabinet adopts national anti-corruption strategy

Cabinet has approved a national anti-corruption strategy which will ultimately see the creation of an independent statutory structure that will report directly to parliament.

SA has been gripped by corruption for decades and the government has set up various structures such as the national anti-corruption task team representing various law enforcement agencies to deal with it. The task team was responsible for spearheading the process of developing the national anti-corruption strategy.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said at a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday that the strategy was the culmination of a countrywide consultation with various sectors, including business, the government and civil society. It would provide a nationwide intervention framework.

“The national anti-corruption strategy reference group comprising civil society, academia, business and government representatives, supported the compilation of this strategy,” he said. The reference group held its first meeting in September 2019.

Lamola said the strategy had six pillars, which included promoting and encouraging active citizenry, whistle-blowing, integrity and transparency; advancing the professionalisation of employees, enhancing governance in institutions, and strengthening resourcing and co-ordination of performance and accountability.

“The strategy also proposes an interim National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council as a structural arrangement to ensure greater monitoring, accountability and transparency. This interim structure will commence a process to set up an independent overarching statutory structure that will report directly to parliament.”

Cabinet has also approved policy proposals that will lead to the creation of a single public service across all three spheres of government, something which has been in the pipeline for some time.

The National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill was approved for public comment. It provides for the establishment of an Office of the Small Enterprises Ombud Service which Lamola said would broaden access to justice for small enterprises.

Cabinet also adopted a commercial forestry sector master plan 2020-2025 which has been agreed upon by the government, industry, and labour and which focuses on expanding and growing the sector.