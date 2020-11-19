BREAKING NEWS: Zondo will not recuse himself as state capture inquiry chair
19 November 2020 - 11:09
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s bid to have the judge recuse himself as chair of the state capture commission.
Zondo on Thursday said there was no merit to the reasons given for why he should recuse himself...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now