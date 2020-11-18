SABC says job cuts are unavoidable if it’s to avoid a fate of SAA or Denel
The wage bill is unsustainable, says board chair Bongumusa Makhathini, after Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams demands alternative to job cuts
18 November 2020 - 18:45
Job cuts are unavoidable if the public broadcaster is to avert a collapse similar to national carrier SAA or state-owned arms maker Denel, SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini said.
The broadcaster was thrown into fresh turmoil this week after it announced plans to issue retrenchment notices, sparking staff protests that included threatening a go-slow and refusing to go on air. That was followed by an apparent climb down with minister of communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who blocked previous efforts by the board to cut staff, wading in and saying the board must look for an alternative plan.
