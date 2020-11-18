NGOs lose bid for urgent interdict against FSCA recruitment process
Judge Elmarie van der Schyff said there were not sufficient grounds to prove the urgency of the matter
18 November 2020 - 09:55
Civil society organisations have lost their bid to urgently interdict the selection of a new leadership team at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), unless the public and media are granted access to the selection proceedings.
In a decision handed down in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday, judge Elmarie van der Schyff said there were not sufficient grounds to prove the urgency of the matter brought by NGOs Open Secrets and the Unpaid Benefits Campaign (UBC).
