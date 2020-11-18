The Malawi police service has confirmed the arrest of preacher Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri, on Wednesday.

“The Malawi police service has arrested prophet Shepherd Huxley Bushiri and Mrs Mary Bushiri. This is in response to a warrant of arrest issued by Interpol Pretoria on November 16‚” senior superintendent James Kadadzera said.

He said the police had launched a manhunt for the couple on Tuesday.

“However‚ the prophet and his wife handed themselves over to the police at Area 30 on Wednesday when they got wind of their impending arrest‚” Kadadzera said.

He said the police would obtain statements from Bushiri and his wife before they were taken before a competent court of law “in accordance with the prescriptions of law”.

The Bushiris are facing charges of fraud and money-laundering involving more than R100m in court in Pretoria.

The couple had been granted bail of R200‚000 each after two weeks behind bars and were required to present themselves to a police station twice a week.

They have failed to do so since last Friday‚ with Bushiri instead taking to his Facebook page on Saturday to announce that he and his wife had fled the country‚ saying they feared for their lives.