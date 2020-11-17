National Shepherd and Mary Bushiris’ presence in SA was ‘irregular’, says Aaron Motsoaledi The home affairs minister briefed parliament on the escape of the Bushiri couple from SA last week BL PREMIUM

Self-proclaimed prophet and alleged fraudster Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were irregularly issued permanent residence permits by the department of home affairs officials, minister Aaron Motsoaledi disclosed in parliament Tuesday.

“The state of the Bushiris inside SA is not regular. It is through lots and lots of anomalies, so we need to revoke their permanent residence permits,” the home affairs minister said.