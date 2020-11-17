Master plan a boost for struggling sugar industry
Industrial users and retailers have agreed to prioritise local producers with at least 80% of sugar consumption to come from local farms
17 November 2020 - 14:24
SA’s struggling sugar industry has received a major boost after the signing of a master plan which, among other goals, aims to increase demand for locally grown and manufactured sugar.
The industry generates an income of about R14bn a year and is responsible for at least 350,000 jobs. However, it has been on the brink of collapse in recent times due to several headwinds, including a drop in sales volumes, partly due to the sugar tax (health promotion levy), falling prices, and stiff competition from cheap imports, mainly from Brazil.
