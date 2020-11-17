National SIKHAKHANE REPORT Edward Kieswetter puts final nail in the coffin of rogue unit report Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane used the Sikhakhane report to justify the suspension of senior officials and ‘capture’ tax office BL PREMIUM

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has effectively binned the controversial report penned by advocate Muzi Sikhakhane that culminated in a purge of high-level officials from the agency, symbolically knocking the final nail into the coffin of the discredited "rogue unit" narrative.

The Sikhakhane report was used by axed Sars commissioner Tom Moyane to justify the suspension of senior officials and effectively "capture" the tax agency to further his own ends.