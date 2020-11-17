HOME AFFAIRS
Bushiris’ presence in SA was ‘irregular’, says Aaron Motsoaledi
The home affairs minister briefed parliament on the escape of the Bushiri couple from SA last week
17 November 2020 - 12:07
UPDATED 17 November 2020 - 13:30
Self-proclaimed prophet and alleged fraudster Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were irregularly issued permanent residence permits by home affairs officials, minister Aaron Motsoaledi disclosed in parliament on Tuesday.
"We need to revoke their permanent residence permits," the home affairs minister said.
