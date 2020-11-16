National

State will give land not houses, says Lindiwe Sisulu

Existing housing approach is ‘unsustainable’

BL PREMIUM
16 November 2020 - 05:07 Linda Ensor

Human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has revealed the adoption of a far-reaching new housing policy by her department which will see the state providing land to people so that they can build their own houses.

The aim of the new, cheaper model is to fast-track the delivery of houses and tackle the huge housing backlog of more than 2-million units, which could have worsened as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now