National State will give land not houses, says Lindiwe Sisulu Existing housing approach is 'unsustainable'

Human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has revealed the adoption of a far-reaching new housing policy by her department which will see the state providing land to people so that they can build their own houses.

The aim of the new, cheaper model is to fast-track the delivery of houses and tackle the huge housing backlog of more than 2-million units, which could have worsened as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.