NEWS ANALYSIS: Bushiri escape spawns extradition call
Malawian ‘prophet’ might not have foreseen international incident arising from his flight
16 November 2020 - 19:17
Self-proclaimed prophet and alleged fraudster Shepherd Bushiri’s brazen escape from SA has not only set the scene for a big diplomatic fallout with Malawi, but has harshly emphasised some of the weaknesses in the state.
The response to Bushiri and his wife’s escape has been immense, as they are not the first alleged criminals to have fled SA and are likely to not be the last to bolt before facing possible prosecution.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now