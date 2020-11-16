National NEWS ANALYSIS: Bushiri escape spawns extradition call Malawian ‘prophet’ might not have foreseen international incident arising from his flight BL PREMIUM

Self-proclaimed prophet and alleged fraudster Shepherd Bushiri’s brazen escape from SA has not only set the scene for a big diplomatic fallout with Malawi, but has harshly emphasised some of the weaknesses in the state.

The response to Bushiri and his wife’s escape has been immense, as they are not the first alleged criminals to have fled SA and are likely to not be the last to bolt before facing possible prosecution.