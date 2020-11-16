Jacob Zuma’s recusal demand could derail Zondo inquiry
Commission’s legal team advocate says there is no basis for the claim that Zondo was biased
16 November 2020 - 23:09
The two-year state capture inquiry is likely to collapse, with more than R700m already spent on it going down the drain, if former president Jacob Zuma gets his way and deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo recuses himself as chair.
In the first day of Zuma’s long-awaited second appearance at the commission on Monday, which was dominated by his bid to seek the removal of the chair, the commission’s legal team advocate Paul Pretorius said there was no basis for the claim that Zondo was biased.
