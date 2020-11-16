Jacob Zuma accuses Raymond Zondo of perpetuating state capture narrative
Zuma’s legal team made the statement during his application for Zondo to recuse himself from chairing the commission
16 November 2020 - 15:33
Some comments made by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo during hearings of the state capture commission have given the impression that he accepts the narrative that former president Jacob Zuma was responsible for state capture.
That was an argument put forward by Zuma’s legal team during their application for Zondo to recuse himself from chairing the commission.
