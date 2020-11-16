Dan Matjila cries foul over PIC commission’s findings
Former CEO wants findings and recommendations made by Mpati commission reviewed and set aside
16 November 2020 - 20:32
The former CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), who was the subject of a number of damning findings and recommendations by a commission into the affairs of the state-owned asset manager, has hit back, applying to have certain parts of the report reviewed and set aside.
According to court papers obtained on Monday, Dan Matjila wants to have the findings and recommendations made by the Mpati commission relating to his professional conduct overturned.
