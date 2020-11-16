National CCMA forced to trim operations after R600m budget cut Director Cameron Morajane says finances are so dire the CCMA has resolved to stop doing conciliation, opting to go straight to arbitration BL PREMIUM

The CCMA, a statutory body for aggrieved employees, says it will no longer be able to operate at full capacity as a result of its upcoming R617m budget cut.

The government has had to cut the budgets of 41 departments to raise the R10.5bn embattled SAA needs to implement its business rescue plan. The budget cuts were also aimed at supporting the state's decision to extend the Covid-19 relief grant expected to cost the economy R6bn.