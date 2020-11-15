National Salga warns budget cuts will deepen fiscal crisis in municipalities SA Local Government Association wants ‘minimal impact possible’ on service delivery functions BL PREMIUM

The fiscal crisis faced by local government is likely to deteriorate as a result of the Treasury’s planned budget cuts, the organisation representing local government has warned.

The SA Local Government Association (Salga) noted in a submission on the Treasury’s division of revenue proposals to parliament’s two appropriations committees on Friday that as at end-June the debt owed by customers to local government authorities for services such as water and electricity was about R191.5bn.