Salga warns budget cuts will deepen fiscal crisis in municipalities
SA Local Government Association wants ‘minimal impact possible’ on service delivery functions
15 November 2020 - 17:12
The fiscal crisis faced by local government is likely to deteriorate as a result of the Treasury’s planned budget cuts, the organisation representing local government has warned.
The SA Local Government Association (Salga) noted in a submission on the Treasury’s division of revenue proposals to parliament’s two appropriations committees on Friday that as at end-June the debt owed by customers to local government authorities for services such as water and electricity was about R191.5bn.
