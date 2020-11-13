National

WATCH: Why SA’s unemployment is at a record high

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talks to Business Day TV about the jobless rate

13 November 2020 - 07:13 Business Day TV
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
SA’s unemployment rate jumped to a record high of 30.8% in the third quarter as the economic effect of the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll on businesses.

Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings about whether there is worse still to come amid concern about a second wave of infections.

