National

BREAKING NEWS: Police commissioner fires his deputy

Bonang Mgwenya is facing corruption, theft, money laundering and fraud charges

13 November 2020 - 11:40 GRAEME HOSKEN
Bonang Mgwenya at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Johannesurg on October 12 2020. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
Bonang Mgwenya at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Johannesurg on October 12 2020. Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya, who is facing corruption and fraud charges in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court, has been fired.

The police confirmed on Friday that Mgwenya had been sacked by national commissioner Gen Khehla Sithole.

Mgwenya appeared in court last month after she was arrested by the Investigating Directorate on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

The charges relate to her alleged involvement in ensuring the appointment of a handpicked service provider for the installation of emergency lights to 1,500 police vehicles in Gauteng.

Mgwenya was suspended after her arrest.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said an internal disciplinary hearing had found Mgwenya guilty and she was “summarily dismissed on Thursday”.

“The national police commissioner remains resolute in his efforts to clean the SA Police Service of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks,” Naidoo said. 

DA asks speaker to remove Bongani Bongo as committee chair

The ANC MP, who is facing two charges of corruption, is still chair of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee
National
2 weeks ago

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku challenging ‘unlawful’ SIU findings in court

Masuku will face the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee over the coronavirus contract scandal
National
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma files application for Raymond Zondo’s ...
National
2.
Cost of SAA bailout has risen to R14bn, says ...
National
3.
Dudu Myeni seeks to appeal court decision ...
National
4.
Transport department and Treasury silent on ...
National
5.
Lindiwe Sisulu’s water tariff freeze backfires
National

Related Articles

Ace Magashule facing corruption charges under same act as Zuma

National

Lawyers suggest Jacob Zuma will face Zondo inquiry

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.