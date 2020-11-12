National Transport department and Treasury silent on sudden death of road accident bill The RABS Bill had proposed a no-fault scheme in which liability would not have to be proved and all claimants would be paid on the basis of social solidarity BL PREMIUM

The Treasury and the department of transport say they have no comment to make on the surprise decision by parliament to put a stop to reform of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which is the government’s second-largest contingent liability after Eskom.

This is despite the risk posed to the country’s finances by the fund, which had a deficit of R262.1bn in 2019, projected to rise to R593bn in 2022/2023. In budget documentation, the Treasury has repeatedly flagged the RAF as one of the top risks to the country’s public finances