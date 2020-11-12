Transport department and Treasury silent on sudden death of road accident bill
The RABS Bill had proposed a no-fault scheme in which liability would not have to be proved and all claimants would be paid on the basis of social solidarity
12 November 2020 - 16:58
The Treasury and the department of transport say they have no comment to make on the surprise decision by parliament to put a stop to reform of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), which is the government’s second-largest contingent liability after Eskom.
This is despite the risk posed to the country’s finances by the fund, which had a deficit of R262.1bn in 2019, projected to rise to R593bn in 2022/2023. In budget documentation, the Treasury has repeatedly flagged the RAF as one of the top risks to the country’s public finances
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now