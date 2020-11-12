National

SA to deport Dutch arms dealer Guus Kouwenhoven after four years

Kouwenhoven is wanted in the Netherlands after he was given a 19-year prison sentence by a Dutch court in 2017 for smuggling weapons for Charles Taylor

12 November 2020 - 17:33 Antony Sguazzin
Guus Van Kouwenhoven, a convicted Dutch arms dealer, talks to his legal team as he stands outside the Magistrate's Court, for his extradition hearing on February 27 2018, in Cape Town. Picture: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/ RODGER BOSCH
Guus Van Kouwenhoven, a convicted Dutch arms dealer, talks to his legal team as he stands outside the Magistrate's Court, for his extradition hearing on February 27 2018, in Cape Town. Picture: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/ RODGER BOSCH

SA has cancelled the visitors visa of Guus Kouwenhoven, a Dutch businessperson and convicted arms dealer, declaring him “an undesirable person”.

Kouwenhoven, who is residing in Cape Town, is wanted in the Netherlands after he was handed a 19-year prison sentence by a Dutch court in 2017 for smuggling weapons for former Liberian strongman Charles Taylor during that country’s civil war. The conviction was the result of a retrial following an earlier acquittal in 2008.

Kouwenhoven has 10 working days to appeal, the government said in a letter informing him of the decision, sent to Bloomberg.

Kouwenhoven’s case drew attention in the Netherlands because he was among the first to be prosecuted for involvement with rights abuses on another continent. He travelled to Cape Town in 2016 and has since refused to return.

Charles Taylor, who played a key role in the Liberian civil war but was convicted for crimes against humanity committed in neighbouring Sierra Leone, has been serving a 50-year sentence in a UK prison since 2012.

Bloomberg

SA rights group asks court to cancel visa of Dutch arms trafficker

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre says Guus Kouwenhoven, convicted of arms trafficking in Liberia, should serve his 19-year jail sentence in ...
National
1 year ago

Dutch war criminal Guus Kouwenhoven not being extradited yet, after breaking his leg

After the International Criminal Court found him guilty of war crimes and arms dealing in his absence, and he fled to SA in December 2016
National
2 years ago

Dutch arms dealer linked to warlord Charles Taylor gets bail in Cape Town

Guus Kouwenhoven who supplied arms that fuelled Liberia’s bloody civil war between 2000 and 2003
National
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died
National
2.
Lindiwe Sisulu’s water tariff freeze backfires
National
3.
Lawyers suggest Jacob Zuma will face Zondo inquiry
National
4.
Tourism back in full swing as SA opens its borders
National
5.
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.