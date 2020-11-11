National Paul Mashatile concedes the ANC is worried about senior officials facing corruption charges The ANC treasurer-general says the party does take corruption seriously and will continue to address corruption as a big problem in society BL PREMIUM

The ANC says it is worried it might lose electoral support in the wake of fraud and corruption charges to be brought against its secretary-general Ace Magashule, at a time when corruption has reached a crisis point in SA.

Magashule is set to hand himself over in Bloemfontein on Friday and appear in court on fraud and corruption charges in relation to the controversial R255m asbestos contract signed during his tenure as Free State premier. The news of his arrest warrant broke a day before voters went to the polls in the country’s biggest by-elections to date and will serve as a test on people’s reaction to the rampant corruption bedeviling the ruling party.