Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani dies

Bobani was hospitalised three weeks ago with Covid-19

11 November 2020 - 20:25 Staff Reporter
Mongameli Bobani. Picture: MIKE HOLMES/THE HERALD
Mongameli Bobani. Picture: MIKE HOLMES/THE HERALD

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has died. This was confirmed by his attorney, Danie Gouws, on Wednesday night. Bobani was hospitalised three weeks ago with Covid-19.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was among the first to send condolences to Bobani's family.

This is a developing story

