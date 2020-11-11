National Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm It has been almost two months since the president addressed SA about the risk-adjusted strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night about the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting, the presidency said.