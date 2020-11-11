Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm
It has been almost two months since the president addressed SA about the risk-adjusted strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic
11 November 2020 - 17:37
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Wednesday night about the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The address follows a special sitting of the cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting, the presidency said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now