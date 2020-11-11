Ace Magashule facing corruption charges under same act as Zuma
The ANC secretary-general is being charged under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act
11 November 2020 - 10:31
Former Free State premier and current ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will face a charge of corruption in court on Friday under the same act that former president Jacob Zuma is currently being prosecuted for alleged arms deal corruption.
Business Day has established that Magashule is being charged under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act for offences allegedly committed in 2014-15.
