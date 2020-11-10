Zuma does not plan to defy Zondo inquiry subpoena, lawyer says
But there’s no indications on whether the former president will answer any questions on state capture allegations
10 November 2020 - 18:15
Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have effectively confirmed that he will appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo later this month, but have given no indication as to whether he will answer any of the questions put to him.
“President Zuma has not indicated to the commission or to us that he plans to defy the summons,” Zuma’s attorney, Eric Mabuza, wrote to the inquiry’s secretary Itumeleng Mosala last week.
