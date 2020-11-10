National

News Leader

WATCH: How to cut SA’s bloated public sector wage bill

Busa board member Busi Mavuso talks to Business Day TV about the challenges in addressing SA’s public sector wage bill

10 November 2020 - 07:34 Business Day TV
Finance minister Tito Mboweni deliver​s his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament in Cape Town on October 28 2020. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Tito Mboweni deliver​s his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament in Cape Town on October 28 2020. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Government and labour unions are at loggerheads over efforts to rein in SA’s bloated public sector wage bill, but Business Unity SA (Busa) says it has some ideas on how to tackle the challenges.

Business Day TV spoke to Busa board member Busi Mavuso for more insight into the issue.

