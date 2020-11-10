News Leader
WATCH: How to cut SA’s bloated public sector wage bill
Busa board member Busi Mavuso talks to Business Day TV about the challenges in addressing SA’s public sector wage bill
10 November 2020 - 07:34
Government and labour unions are at loggerheads over efforts to rein in SA’s bloated public sector wage bill, but Business Unity SA (Busa) says it has some ideas on how to tackle the challenges.
Business Day TV spoke to Busa board member Busi Mavuso for more insight into the issue.
