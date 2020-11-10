National AVIATION SA’s airline market hots up with holiday competition New airline Lift promises ticket prices will be ‘competitive BL PREMIUM

Competition in the domestic airline sector gets a boost of adrenaline this week as Kulula returns to the market, newcomer Lift opens ticket sales and budget airline Safair slashes ticket prices in a one-day sale to welcome its competitors.

Kulula, which is operated by Comair, has been in business rescue since May and will fly again from December 1, initially operating 15 aircraft shared with British Airways as the schedule is restored and the rest of the fleet is returned to service.