National Sanral technically insolvent as e-tolls impasse drags on BL PREMIUM

The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) is technically insolvent and could struggle to remain operational for the foreseeable future amid uncertainty about e-tolls.

In the annual report of the multibillion-rand organisation tasked with maintaining SA’s road network, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu said material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the agency’s ability to continue as a going concern.