Sanral technically insolvent as e-tolls impasse drags on
10 November 2020 - 20:11
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) is technically insolvent and could struggle to remain operational for the foreseeable future amid uncertainty about e-tolls.
In the annual report of the multibillion-rand organisation tasked with maintaining SA’s road network, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu said material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the agency’s ability to continue as a going concern.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now