National Parliament, IEC to discuss electronic voting worries In public hearings on the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, security, costs and viability were raised in the event of the IEC opting for electronic voting

Parliament's home affairs committee is to invite the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to a meeting next week to respond to public comments on legislation that will provide for different voting methods such as electronic voting.

The committee's content adviser, Adam Salmon, gave a summary of the submissions made on the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill on Tuesday. Altogether 12,330 submissions were received.