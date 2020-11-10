Parliament, IEC to discuss electronic voting worries
In public hearings on the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, security, costs and viability were raised in the event of the IEC opting for electronic voting
10 November 2020 - 19:18
Parliament's home affairs committee is to invite the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to a meeting next week to respond to public comments on legislation that will provide for different voting methods such as electronic voting.
The committee's content adviser, Adam Salmon, gave a summary of the submissions made on the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill on Tuesday. Altogether 12,330 submissions were received.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now