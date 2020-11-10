National Not reporting acts of domestic violence will not be crime The justice department has agreed to withdraw a contentious provision in Domestic Violence Amendment Bill, which would have it made it mandatory to report acts of domestic violence BL PREMIUM

The department of justice and constitutional development has bowed to a groundswell of opposition to a clause in the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill, which would have it made it mandatory to report acts of domestic violence.

In terms of the bill — one of three gender-based violence bills currently being processed by parliament's justice and correctional services committee — failure to report “knowledge, reasonable belief or suspicion” of an act of domestic violence to the police or a social worker would be a criminal offence punishable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment of up to five years or both.