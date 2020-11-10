National Gwede Mantashe opens back door for nuclear energy The IRP says that should the Grand Inga Hydro Scheme III not be able to deliver the 2,500MW that is intended by 2030, nuclear energy can be bought instead BL PREMIUM

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has taken steps to lay the legal basis to procure new nuclear energy capacity for SA, by asking the country's energy regulator to approve a ministerial determination.

To procure any form of additional energy generation capacity, the minister must first submit a determination, under section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act, to the regulator, specifying what is required. Should the National Energy Regulator of SA concur, after consulting with the public and stakeholders, the minister can then gazette the determination.