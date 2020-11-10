Gwede Mantashe opens back door for nuclear energy
The IRP says that should the Grand Inga Hydro Scheme III not be able to deliver the 2,500MW that is intended by 2030, nuclear energy can be bought instead
10 November 2020 - 15:45
UPDATED 10 November 2020 - 16:58
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has taken steps to lay the legal basis to procure new nuclear energy capacity for SA, by asking the country's energy regulator to approve a ministerial determination.
To procure any form of additional energy generation capacity, the minister must first submit a determination, under section 34 of the Electricity Regulation Act, to the regulator, specifying what is required. Should the National Energy Regulator of SA concur, after consulting with the public and stakeholders, the minister can then gazette the determination.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now