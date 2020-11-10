National

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to appear in court on corruption charges

The arrest warrant relates to the R255m asbestos audit contract in the Free State

10 November 2020 - 15:02 Natasha Marrian
The Hawks confirmed a warrant of arrest has been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: ALON SKUY
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to appear in court on Friday on charges of fraud and corruption.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Capt Lynda Steyn confirmed on Tuesday that a warrant for his arrest has been signed by the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The arrest warrant relates to the R255m asbestos audit contract in the Free State, and Magashule is expected to appear on charges of fraud and corruption. Businessman Edwin Sodi has also been arrested in connection with the contract.

Daily Maverick broke the story on Tuesday, saying that Magashule has been given an opportunity to present himself to authorities.

The politically charged arrest is set to have far-reaching consequences for the ANC, and the party’s response will be critical in determining whether the reform agenda of President Cyril Ramaphosa will be taken seriously.

In the past, the ANC has reacted defensively to one of its senior leaders facing corruption charges, disbanding the Scorpions in the wake of corruption allegations against former president Jacob Zuma.

While allegations against Magashule have been aired publicly for years, most notably in journalist Pieter Louis-Myburg’s book Gangster State, a criminal justice system weakened by years of political meddling and capture has meant that he has been shielded from answering to those allegations.

