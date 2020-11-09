National

News Leader

WATCH: How Sars will increase revenue collection

SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Business Day TV

09 November 2020 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Finding more tax revenue has become a matter of urgency as SA’s economic position worsens. So what plans does the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have to do this?

Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter about ways to increase tax revenue.​

Growth is the best way to fix SA’s fiscal problems, says Edward Kieswetter

Ongoing efforts to rebuild and modernise the revenue service will also help stabilise the state’s fiscal outlook, he says
Economy
5 days ago

Tito's budget gets tepid reception

Finance minister Tito Mboweni plans to stick with only modest tax hikes over the next four years, relying mainly on wage bill cuts that have yet to ...
Business
1 week ago

Tito Mboweni should unleash Sars to bring home the tax bacon

Agency should be able to fill critical vacancies to rebuild its capabilities and operate efficiently
Opinion
1 week ago

HILARY JOFFE: Plug those tax gaps to make a decent dent in budget shortfall

Estimates are that the tax gap is well north of R100bn
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Sars meets 2020 filing season commitments

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter outlines the tax agency's achievements in a briefing to MPs
National
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Murky details behind Dudu Myeni’s ...
National
2.
Thabo Mbeki worried about lack of funding detail ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Energy transition holds risk and ...
National
4.
Parliament to hold inquiry into NSFAS corruption ...
National
5.
FSCA gets temporary head in Olano Makhubela
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.