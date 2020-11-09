News Leader
WATCH: How Sars will increase revenue collection
SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter talks to Business Day TV
09 November 2020 - 07:30
Finding more tax revenue has become a matter of urgency as SA’s economic position worsens. So what plans does the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have to do this?
Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter about ways to increase tax revenue.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.