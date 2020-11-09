National Selection process for FSCA positions is not secretive, Treasury says It has been two years, and a new commissioner and deputy commissioners to the financial sector watchdog have not been appointed yet BL PREMIUM

The Treasury has disputed allegations by civil society groups that the process to appoint a permanent leadership team for SA's financial services oversight body is secretive and lacks sufficient public participation or transparency.

In an answering affidavit filed last Thursday, the Treasury also argued that the attempt by Open Secrets and the Unpaid Benefits Campaign (UBC) to get an interim interdict halting the selection process for the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) to allow for public access, would only delay appointments and did not serve the interest of justice or the public good.