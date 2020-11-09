National NEWS ANALYSIS: Murky details behind Dudu Myeni’s silence at Zondo inquiry Evidence reveals former SAA board chair has power over arms of law enforcement BL PREMIUM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni’s strategy of silence at the Zondo inquiry should not have any impact on the prospect of her facing criminal prosecution for fraud, corruption and money laundering.

But, as evidence provided to the commission charged with investigating alleged state capture corruption has revealed, Myeni seems to still have considerable power over certain arms of law enforcement and, as recently as October 2019, was seemingly able to block the Hawks from searching her home as part of a Bosasa corruption probe.