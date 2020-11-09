National Eskom allegations are vague and embarrassing, says Brian Molefe Former Eskom CEO contends in court papers that Eskom and the SIU failed to provide details about the alleged conspiracy with the Guptas to loot R3.8bn BL PREMIUM

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe says the parastatal’s and the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) bid to sue him and other Gupta family associates for R3.8bn allegedly looted from the utility are “vague, meaningless and embarrassing”.

The Gupta family, friends of former president Jacob Zuma, is at the centre of state capture allegations that have seen them making billions of rand through purported shady deals with government departments and state-owned enterprises.