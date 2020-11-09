Eskom allegations are vague and embarrassing, says Brian Molefe
Former Eskom CEO contends in court papers that Eskom and the SIU failed to provide details about the alleged conspiracy with the Guptas to loot R3.8bn
09 November 2020 - 19:19
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe says the parastatal’s and the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) bid to sue him and other Gupta family associates for R3.8bn allegedly looted from the utility are “vague, meaningless and embarrassing”.
The Gupta family, friends of former president Jacob Zuma, is at the centre of state capture allegations that have seen them making billions of rand through purported shady deals with government departments and state-owned enterprises.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now