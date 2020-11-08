National

Thabo Mbeki worried about lack of funding detail in SA’s economic blueprint

Former president says Cyril Ramaphosa’s statements on funding for projects designed to help reboot SA's economy are ‘worrying’

08 November 2020 - 17:29 Felix Njini
Thabo Mbeki. Picture: THULANI MBELE
President Cyril Ramaphosa must provide details for how his plan to reboot an economy battered by the coronavirus through increased spending on infrastructure would be financed, says former president Thabo Mbeki.

Ramaphosa’s economic plan, anchored in boosting spending on projects and investing in new energy generation projects, doesn’t provide details on how its going to be financed, Mbeki said in an article published in the Sunday Times.

The programme, which was launched in October, risks being a “mere vision until resources are made available to enable their implementation”, according to Mbeki, under whose nine years in office the SA economy had its longest period of expansion since the end of World War 2.

Ramaphosa’s proposal on jobs creation “has very little substance”, said Mbeki, who succeeded Nelson Mandela in 1999. Ramaphosa’s economic plan was drawn up with business and labour groups and includes the government spending R100bn on new infrastructure over a decade — an undertaking the president expects to attract a further R1-trillion of private investment within four years.

Mbeki said Ramaphosa’s statements on funding for the projects are “worrying” and implored the government to publish a financing plan that’s “realistic and credible.”

The document should indicate how much capital would come from the public sector and the private sector, he said.

“This is important because the country suffers from serious fiscal constraints,” Mbeki said.

“The cost of borrowing would be quite high given the sovereign rating downgrades and serious uncertainties about the future.”

Africa’s most-industrialised economy was already in the doldrums before the coronavirus struck and ground to a near halt after a lockdown was imposed in late March to curb its spread. Political strife during the past decade worsened investors’ risk aversion to SA, Mbeki said.

“There has been a sustained and continuing process of the export of capital,” Mbeki said. “This has not been for the mere purpose of diversifying portfolios but a step towards the relocation of the businesses and business people concerned.”

Bloomberg

