FSCA gets temporary head in Olano Makhubela
Drawn-out process to appoint a permanent leadership team is now the subject of court action
08 November 2020 - 18:16
While the drawn-out search to fill key leadership posts at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) continues, finance minister Tito Mboweni has temporarily appointed Olano Makhubela to perform the functions of the commissioner of the financial services oversight body until February 2021.
The minister said on Friday that Makhubela, who is the divisional executive for retirement funds supervision at the FSCA and a former Treasury official, will fill the role after the term of Dube Tshidi ended on November 5.
