National Macsteel takes extension of import duties to court SA’s largest steel merchant says the hasty extension of the safeguard duties is driving up costs and threatening jobs BL PREMIUM

Macsteel, the largest steel merchant in SA, has taken the government to court over an allegedly unlawful extension of steel import duties that would bring additional hardship to ailing downstream industries.

The company last week launched a court bid to challenge the decision “to illegally extend safeguard duties on hot-rolled steel” which, it said, would exacerbate the difficulties already gripping SA’s downstream steel sector.