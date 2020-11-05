Macsteel takes extension of import duties to court
SA’s largest steel merchant says the hasty extension of the safeguard duties is driving up costs and threatening jobs
05 November 2020 - 15:33
Macsteel, the largest steel merchant in SA, has taken the government to court over an allegedly unlawful extension of steel import duties that would bring additional hardship to ailing downstream industries.
The company last week launched a court bid to challenge the decision “to illegally extend safeguard duties on hot-rolled steel” which, it said, would exacerbate the difficulties already gripping SA’s downstream steel sector.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now