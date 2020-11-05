National Dudu Myeni names state capture witness whose identity was protected Raymond Zondo told Myeni that what she had done ‘would discourage other witnesses’ who wished to give evidence anonymously BL PREMIUM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni has named a witness whose identity was concealed by order of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, because he feared for his safety, prompting inquiry lawyers to argue that she face criminal prosecution.

Zondo told Myeni on Thursday afternoon that what she had done “would discourage other witnesses” who wished to give evidence anonymously because they believed that their lives were under threat.