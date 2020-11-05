Dudu Myeni names state capture witness whose identity was protected
Raymond Zondo told Myeni that what she had done ‘would discourage other witnesses’ who wished to give evidence anonymously
05 November 2020 - 15:18
Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni has named a witness whose identity was concealed by order of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, because he feared for his safety, prompting inquiry lawyers to argue that she face criminal prosecution.
Zondo told Myeni on Thursday afternoon that what she had done “would discourage other witnesses” who wished to give evidence anonymously because they believed that their lives were under threat.
