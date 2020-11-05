National

Coronavirus putting a strain on vital health services in Africa, says WHO

More children are not receiving measles vaccines and maternal deaths are rising in health facilities

05 November 2020 - 17:51 Omar Mohammed
A coronavirus disease patient holds up his hand inside the COVID-19 ICU of Machakos Level 5 Hospital, in Machakos, Kenya October 28 2020. Picture: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER
Nairobi — The coronavirus pandemic is having a knock-on effect on other vital health services in Africa as countries are forced to redirect already stretched resources, a regional head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

The continent of more than a 1-billion people has been spared the worst consequences of Covid-19, with relatively lower death rates and infections seen elsewhere.

Africa has recorded at least 1.8-million cases, with 43,700 deaths, according to the WHO.

“A preliminary analysis by WHO indicates Covid-19 is hitting other health services really hard,” Matshidiso Moeti, Africa director for the WHO, said in an online media conference.

Lockdowns imposed by countries to halt the spread of the virus in May, June and July contributed to a more than 50% drop in services monitored by WHO.

From January to August, an extra 1.3-million children aged under one missed their first doses of the measles vaccine, compared with the matching period last year, Moeti said.

In Nigeria, for instance, more than 362,000 pregnant women missed their antenatal care from March to August.

In August, there were 310 maternal deaths in health facilities, almost double the number recorded at the same time in 2019, she said.

“So while Covid-19 is not overwhelming African health facilities in the way ... first predicted ... it is really stretching already resourced-limited health systems,” Moeti said.

Moeti said immunisation campaigns against measles and polio had restarted but more needed to be done to protect the gains made in previous years in improving access to health services and outcomes on the continent.

Reuters

