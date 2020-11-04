Zondo inquiry could go to Constitutional Court to enforce Zuma subpoena
Should the inquiry bring such an application, it may be one of the first times in democratic SA that the highest court has been asked to enforce a subpoena
04 November 2020 - 11:21
The state capture inquiry has warned former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers that it “may have to resort” to approaching the Constitutional Court to ensure that he honours the subpoena issued against him by commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
This, inquiry secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala told Zuma’s attorney Eric Mabuza, was “because of the importance of your client’s evidence to the matters being investigated by the commission”.
