National Tax the rich more, civil society organisations tell MPs The Budget Justice Coalition SA strongly opposes the Treasury's fiscal consolidation plans

A coalition of civil society organisations has called on parliament to consider rejecting the Treasury’s austerity programme spelt out in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), saying it does not promote the achievement of human rights.

Instead, the Budget Justice Coalition SA (BJC), which represents organisations such as Equal Education, Section27, the Institute for Economic Justice, the Children’s Institute, and the Rural Health Advocacy Project, among others, has called for significantly higher taxes on the rich to help reduce the budget deficit.