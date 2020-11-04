Tax the rich more, civil society organisations tell MPs
The Budget Justice Coalition SA strongly opposes the Treasury’s fiscal consolidation plans
04 November 2020 - 14:36
A coalition of civil society organisations has called on parliament to consider rejecting the Treasury’s austerity programme spelt out in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), saying it does not promote the achievement of human rights.
Instead, the Budget Justice Coalition SA (BJC), which represents organisations such as Equal Education, Section27, the Institute for Economic Justice, the Children’s Institute, and the Rural Health Advocacy Project, among others, has called for significantly higher taxes on the rich to help reduce the budget deficit.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now