Please leave Ranjeni Munusamy alone, Mboweni tell MPs
The former journalist was alleged at the Zondo commission to have benefited from a Crime Intelligence slush fund
04 November 2020 - 19:31
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says he has satisfied himself that there is no reason not to employ former journalist Ranjeni Munusamy in his office despite allegations made against her in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Allegations were made before the commission in 2019 that R143,000 was transferred from a Crime Intelligence slush fund to settle the balance owed on a car registered in Munusamy’s name in 2008.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now