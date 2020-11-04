National Please leave Ranjeni Munusamy alone, Mboweni tell MPs The former journalist was alleged at the Zondo commission to have benefited from a Crime Intelligence slush fund BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says he has satisfied himself that there is no reason not to employ former journalist Ranjeni Munusamy in his office despite allegations made against her in the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Allegations were made before the commission in 2019 that R143,000 was transferred from a Crime Intelligence slush fund to settle the balance owed on a car registered in Munusamy’s name in 2008.