Truck snarl-up at Beitbridge border post trips up SA exports
03 November 2020 - 18:27
SA exports to the rest of Africa have slowed significantly after trucks have been delayed at the Beitbridge border post with Zimbabwe, some for as long as three days.
Queues of trucks occupying three lanes of road and stretching for more than 8km have been reported at the crossing for the past two weeks.
