National State still dragging its feet on Ters issue Social partners want president to intervene after the wage protection scheme was halted

The government is dragging its feet on the announcement of a decision on the Covid-19 wage protection scheme, despite the uncertainty it has raised in business and labour sectors.

Business 4 SA (B4SA), a lobby group formed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak to help the government with policy responses, earlier this week raised concerns that the national coronavirus command council had taken a unilateral decision not to extend the scheme.