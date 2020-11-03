National Budget cuts in 2021 will be eye-watering, MPs told BL PREMIUM

Cuts to government services in the 2021 budget will be “eye-watering” and could damage programmes of critical importance, such as schooling, a body charged with oversight and making recommendations on the fiscal framework told parliamentary committees on Tuesday.

Deputy chair of the financial and fiscal commission Michael Sachs, the former head of the Treasury’s budget office, said there must be an underlying plan for each department to ensure the cuts did not undermine government priorities.