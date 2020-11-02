National MPs told of pitfalls in gender-based violence bills Some proposed changes welcomed at public hearings, but warnings sounded on risk of unintended consequences BL PREMIUM

As SA navigates the Covid-19 pandemic, it faces a far more persistent epidemic of sexual abuse and violence against women and children.

Stories of young children found raped and murdered — often by an uncle, a neighbour or somebody else they know — are frequent. So are those about young women killed by men who think they own their bodies.