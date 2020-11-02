National High court interdicts release of Sars ‘rogue unit’ IGI report Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and EFF pushed for the report to be declassified BL PREMIUM

The high court has refused to declassify a confidential report by the inspector-general of intelligence into the “rogue unit” at the SA Revenue Service and has interdicted its release.

Minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo had approached the court to interdict the release, publication or any public access of the 2014 report compiled by former inspector-general of intelligence Faith Radebe. She also asked the court to strike out any reference to it in the EFF’s affidavit in a review application of a report completed by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.