National Unilateral decision on Ters benefit has business and labour up in arms Negotiations have been under way for the past two months on a possible extension of the benefit but government has decided that it will not happen BL PREMIUM

A body in charge of the government response to the Covid-19 pandemic will not extend its flagship wage protection scheme beyond mid-September, drawing a sharp rebuke from a business lobby group and unions.

The Covid Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) was introduced in March to help employers in distress provide wage benefits to employees via the Unemployment Insurance Fund. It was initially to cover three months, from April to June, and was one of the main pillars of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R500bn Covid-19 relief package. The scheme was then extended by the government from August 16 to mid-September.